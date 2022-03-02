Apple highlights range of educators instrumental in shaping TV+ movies and shows for kids

In a press release from Apple, the Cupertino company announced its kids’ education changemakers initiative for Apple TV+. Joining acclaimed education leaders and creative storytellers together, this project aims to create inspiring Apple Original series for kids.

The streaming service currently offers a range of series for kids such as “Stillwater,” “Doug Unplugs,” and “El Deafo.”

“Stillwater” is a Peabody and Daytime Emmy Award-winning series created with author and CEO Mallika Chopra. The show teaches children how to be mindful and meditative and encourages empathy and thoughtfulness. The service also features an Academy Award-nominated film “Wolfwalkers”.

“As we continue to expand our slate and partner with today’s world class storytellers, we are so inspired by our collaboration with an exceptional group of changemakers who are passionate about giving kids the tools they need to leave the world a better place than they found it.” Tara Sorensen, Apple’s head of kids programming

Other award-winning shows in the lineup include “Harriet The Spy,” “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” and “Puppy Place.”

The press release also named a number of distinguished education changemakers Apple TV+ is partnering with. Leaders from Harvard, Northwestern, and UCLA among others join this project in producing enriching, premium content for children on the service.

