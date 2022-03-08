Prepare for Apple’s ‘Peek performance’ event with special wallpapers and 9to5Mac merch

If you’re a fan of the colorful and mysterious artwork Apple is using to tease today’s “Peek performance” special event, you’re in luck. Wallpapers inspired by this design are now available, and we’ve even made a special edition 9to5Mac Shirt to commemorate the first event of 2022…

First and foremost, some of our favorite designers have shared some pretty sleek wallpapers using Apple’s artwork promoting the March 8 event. These include new wallpapers from The Basic Apple Guy as well as prolific wallpaper designer AR7 on Twitter. Dylan McDonald has also shared some great options on Twitter as well.

Apple’s artwork for the “Peek performance” Apple event features a multi-color Apple logo with a transparent design. As we said earlier, it’s hard to read too much into this design in terms of hints at new products, but that “Peek performance” tagline could serve as an indicator of what’s to come.

Download these wallpapers at the links below:

Limited Edition 9to5Mac Shirt

And if a digital wallpaper isn’t enough, we’ve created a limited edition 9to5Mac shirt design with our friends over at Cotton Bureau. This design is available in two different options and a handful of different colors. It’s a pretty sleek and psychedelic-looking shirt if you ask me, and again, it’ll be available for a limited time only.

You can order your 9to5Mac Spring 2022 Event shirt from the 9to5Mac Store on Cotton Bureau for $29.

What are you most looking forward to seeing at today’s Apple Event on? Let us know down in the comments.

