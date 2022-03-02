How to watch Apple’s March ‘Peek performance’ event on any device

Apple’s “Peek performance” event is set for March 8. Expectations are for the iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, and new Apple Silicon Macs to be unveiled. Read on for several ways to watch Apple’s March event on any device including how to set a reminder.

For the iPhone SE 3, rumors are pointing to the upgraded hardware featuring 5G support, an improved camera, A15 chip, and more. All of that will likely be in the same design as its predecessor with a 4.7-inch LCD display and Touch ID in the Home Button.

Another expected launch is the iPad Air 5 which will likely include the A15 chip upgrade, 12MP ultra-wide front-facing camera with Center Stage support, and 5G connectivity.

And new Apple Silicon Macs could also debut at the March event.

And along with the event announcement, Apple included its latest AR easter egg:

How to watch Apple’s March event

The “Peek performance” virtual event is slated for March 8 at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET.

Watch with the embed below or on YouTube (set a reminder)

You can also watch from Apple’s Events webpage here (option to add to your calendar)

Tune in with the Apple TV app on any compatible device (on March 8 look for the “Peek performance” event)

