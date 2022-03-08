Get the best trade-in value for your Apple devices in cash with Decluttr [10% bonus]

Looking for the best way to handle your iPhone trade-in and upgrade to Apple’s new Mac Studio, iPhone SE, or green iPhone 13 models? Decluttr is the fastest and easiest way to get cash for your devices thanks to free valuations and shipping, values up to 33% more than carriers, next-day payment, and more. On top of that, as 9to5Mac‘s official trade-in partner, get an extra 10% added to your value with code “9TO5MAC.”

Trading in a device to your carrier or Apple may seem appealing but it usually involves leaving money on the table and giving up the freedom to buy your new device anywhere you’d like. Selling on your own or through an auction brings its own headaches.

Decluttr offers the perfect solution that’s fast, easy, and totally free to sell your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more for cash. And with Decluttr’s Tech Price Promise, you’re guaranteed to get the first price offered or you can get your item back for free.

Here’s how it works:

Just tell Decluttr what you want to sell and get a FREE instant valuation – no auctions, no fees. Ship your items for FREE from your closest UPS shipping location. Get paid the day after your items arrive by direct deposit or PayPal.

More money for your devices

Decluttr pays up to 33% more than carrier buyback programs. And, while the latter usually give you the credit over years in small monthly installments, Decluttr gives you the full payment in cash. That means you get to spend the value of your trade-in however you’d like.

Decluttr will also lock your trade-in price so you have plenty of time to get your new device and don’t have to worry about depreciation. Once you’ve got your valuation, you have 28 days to ship your trade-in. Upgrade the smart way: Sell your tech today and lock in the best price!

Get a 10% bonus for your iPhone trade-in now

Get even more extra cash with code “9TO5MAC” at checkout, and Decluttr will boost the value of your trade-in by 10% ($30 max).

And don’t forget you can sell much more than your iPhone. Make your upgrade even cheaper by selling multiple devices. Decluttr buys a huge range of products, including:

iPads & Tablets

MacBooks

Apple Watches

Apple TVs

iPods

Game consoles

Wearables

GoPro cameras

DVDs, CDs, Games, and Books

It’s smart for you, smart for the planet!

Decluttr is smart for you and smart for the planet. Around 50 million tonnes of e-waste is produced each year, and that number is expected to double to 100 million by 2050. It’s more important than ever to recycle your unwanted tech, and Decluttr makes it super easy. 95% of the items sold to Decluttr are repaired, refurbished, and sold onto a new home, reducing e-waste, CO2 emissions, and natural resource usage. The other 5% is used for parts to refurbish other items or recycled responsibly.

9to5Mac is proud to have Decluttr as its official trade-in partner as it’s trusted by millions of happy customers, has BBB accreditation, and an Excellent rating on Trustpilot with over 20,000 reviews.

