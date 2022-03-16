iPad Air 4 sees $99 clearance sale in Wednesday’s best deals, plus Anker gear from $11 and more

Halfway through the week, all of today’s best deals kick off with iPad Air 4 clearance at $99 off. That’s alongside a midweek Anker iPhone accessory sale from $11 and an exclusive discount on the Snapback Slim Air leather AirTag wallet. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air 4 clearance sale at Amazon takes $99 off

Following pre-orders going live for Apple’s new iPad Air 5 last week and today’s batch of first reviews, Amazon isn’t wasting any time beginning to clear out previous-generation models. Right now you can score the 10.9-inch iPad Air 4 Wi-Fi 64GB for $500. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer marks the lowest price in two months at $99 off while delivering the second-best price to date at a match of the 2022 low. Other models are also available with similar savings attached.

While it’s not the new M1-powered model, Apple’s previous-generation iPad Air 4 still packs much of the same form-factor and feature set as its newer counterpart. There’s still a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with support for Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, just with the A14 Bionic chip powering the experience. You’ll enjoy a 10-hour battery life much the same, and Touch ID sits in the power button to round out the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Anker launches midweek iPhone accessory sale

Anker is launching a new midweek sale today with a collection of discounted smartphone accessories and more up for grabs via its official Amazon storefront. Leading the way this time around is the Anker Nano Pro 20W USB-C Charger at $17. Down from $20, this is the first time since January that we’ve seen all of the colors on sale and a match of the all-time low.

Given that Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 doesn’t come with a wall adapter in the box, Anker’s latest and most compact charger yet seems like the ideal solution. The Nano Pro comes in one of five colors to complement your setup and sports 20W power output over the single USB-C PD port. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.

Snapback Slim Air leather AirTag wallet sees exclusive discount

Snapback’s Slim Air has quickly become one of our favorite AirTag wallets here at 9to5, and now the folks behind the popular accessory are now offering our readers an exclusive discount. Right now, the Snapback Slim Air is down to $50 direct from the brand’s storefront. You would normally pay $55, with today’s offer marking the very first discount we’ve tracked this year and a match of the all-time low. For comparison, we last saw this one marked down right before Christmas.

Comprised of leather, the Snapback Slim Air wallet arrives with room to hold six different credit cards or IDs, alongside cash and more. While it rocks a streamlined design that many will appreciate for combatting Costanza Wallet, the real perk here is the built-in AirTag slot. This brings Apple’s UWB precision finding into the mix for some added peace of mind on top of the stylish build. While you’ll find a breakdown of what to expect right here, there’s some extra insight available in our hands-on review.

