Friday’s best deals: iPhone SE 3 pre-paid sale, 11-inch refurb M1 iPad Pro $599, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking as we head into the weekend, with a pre-paid iPhone SE 3 discount leading the way. That’s alongside a refurbished 11-inch M1 iPad Pro at $599, and the new 5K Studio Display at $115 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone SE 3 sees launch day pre-paid discount

It’s iPhone SE 3 launch day and alongside all of the carriers getting in on the savings, Visible Wireless is offering a pre-paid promotion on the all-new handset. Right now, you can score the iPhone SE 3 64GB in all three colors with a $200 gift card of your choice for $429. You’ll need to port over a phone number, and then stay subscribed to the service for three months in order to lock in the sale. That’s the best option out there right now for those who don’t want to be locked into a two-year or more plan.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality including photographic styles and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here. Learn more in our review impressions roundup from earlier in the week.

Apple’s 11-inch M1 iPad Pro sees $200 cert. refurb discount

The iPad Air 5 officially begins arriving today, and if you’re still not sure on which of Apple’s latest M1 tablets to score, Walmart is making that decision a little easier. Right now you can score a certified refurbished 11-inch M1 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $599. That’s $200 off the original price tag and the best discount to date. Amazon also has a new version marked down to $749.

Centered around the M1 chip, Apple’s latest iPad Pro delivers an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with Thunderbolt connectivity. That’s on top of Wi-Fi 6, Face ID, and all-day battery life, alongside staples in the iPadOS lineup like Apple Pencil support and more. Ideal for everything from media consumption to digital artistry and other work, the compact iPad Pro delivers plenty of power in a portable package. It includes a one-year warranty. Get a closer look in our coverage.

Apple’s new 5K Studio Display sees launch discount

Last week, Apple took to the stage in order to unveil a new collection of devices at its spring Peek Performance event. One of the most exciting reveals is the new Apple Studio Display, which is already seeing a notable launch discount via trusted authorized retailer Expercom. Taking up to $115 off the all-new release, you can already save on the latest desktop upgrade starting at $1,519.

Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and six-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around the back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting peripherals and the like.

