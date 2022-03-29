Moment launches aluminum Filmmaker Cage, Strap Anywhere Mount, and more for MagSafe

Moment is expanding its MagSafe-compatible accessory lineup today with three new products and an update for two existing ones. Headlining the launch is the company’s new Mobile Filmmaker Cage for MagSafe designed for customization while the Strap Anywhere Mount and Stick-on Adapter bring more versatility to iPhone and MagSafe.

Moment Mobile Filmmaker Cage for MagSafe

First up, the Mobile Filmmaker Cage for MagSafe aims to make it faster than ever to mount your iPhone and accessories like lights, mics, and handles.

It’s made from high-grade aluminum and includes two cold shoe mounts, 28 1/4″ – 20 mounts, cable routing, and more.

Works with an iPhone 12 or 13 phone or with Cases for MagSafe®

Proprietary (M)Force magnet array and grip pad for ultra-strong connection

(M)Force landscape tripod (short) custom for this product – no cold shoe or ¼-20 on back of tripod and tripod arm has a flat surface to lock it to the cage

Compatible with traditional Phone Clamps via ¼”-20 thread

Easy to grip body with options to attach top and side handles

2 Cold Shoe Mounts for mounting mics or lights

28 ¼”-20 Mounts (10 on top and bottom, 4 on each side) and 4 ⅜”-16 Mounts (1 per side)

Built-in cable routing

Keeps all phone buttons accessible

Padded contact points to keep your phone safe

Stands upright when set down on a flat surface

The Mobile Filmmaker Cage for MagSafe is available now, priced at $99.99.

Moment Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe

The other major new release is the Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe. It comes with a 175 mm (6.89-inch) adjustable strap and while Moment notes it’s ideal for a range of indoor fitness equipment, there are tons of other use cases here (not recommended for outdoor bicycles).

The included strap can even be swapped out for a longer one (sold separately).

Works with an iPhone 12 or 13 phone or with a MagSafe® case here

Proprietary (M)Force magnet array and grip pad for ultra-strong connection

Compatible with most spin bikes, treadmills, and workout equipment

Grippy silicone rubber strap for a secure connection up to x diameter bars

Strap can be removed to insert a longer strap like a Voile strap (not included)

Sweat-resistant body makes it easy to clean

Only intended for use on indoor stationary bikes, not recommended for moving bicycles

The Strap Anywhere Mount for MagSafe is up for purchase for $39.99 direct from Moment.

More MagSafe-compatible gear from Moment

Moment has also launched its Stick-on Adapter for MagSafe allowing you to add the magnetic functionality to older iPhones (or any smartphone) as well as cases.

And its Adjustable Wall Mount and Adjustable Car Vent Mount now have ball heads to easily set your iPhone at the perfect angle.

