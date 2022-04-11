WhatsApp for iOS will soon make it easier to see file transfer progress

At the end of March, 9to5Mac reported that WhatsApp started testing the ability to send files up to 2GB on the app. While its beta testing is still limited to Argentina, there’s another feature that may be coming to users in the near future – the ability to see the file transfer progress.

As spotted by WABetaInfo, beta versions 22.8.0.74 of WhatsApp for iOS and 2.2209.03 for Desktop are compatible with this function. Here’s how the publication describes the function:

The latest versions of WhatsApp beta for Android, iOS, Web, and Desktop bring the ability to view the estimated time of arrival when sharing documents, so when the document will be completely downloaded on your phone or Desktop. The same information is also shown when uploading a document.

As you can see in the screenshot below, when someone sends a file, the recipient can see how much time it will take for the document to fully download. It’s important to note that WhatsApp is rolling out this feature for some beta users, so if you don’t see it immediately, just wait until the next update to roll out.

Apart from that, WhatsApp for iOS is working on some other handful of features. One of them will be the ability to react to messages. While it was first known that the app would get only six reactions, WABetaInfo discovered that a beta version of WhatsApp for Android is already testing an improvement version of this feature, which will let users react with whatever emoji they feel like it – just like it works on Instagram’s direct messages.

WhatsApp is also readying multi-device compatibility 2.0, which will bring the ability to have more devices receiving messages at the same time, without needing a phone nearby or connected to the internet.

