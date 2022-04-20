Ongoing Apple Pay outage affects Mastercard credit and debit card users

Outages in Apple’s online services are not unusual, but this one is rather peculiar. Some users may not be able to add their Mastercard credit and debit cards to Apple Pay on Wednesday, according to Apple. The company says there’s an ongoing outage in its payment system, but it seems to only affect Mastercard users.

The outage was confirmed by Apple on the company’s System Status webpage, where users can find details about all of Apple’s online services. There, Apple says that the outage on the Apple Pay platform began around 3:54 a.m. PT. The situation was briefly fixed at 1:23 p.m. PT, but the outage again affected Apple Pay users at 2:10 p.m. PT.

Apple clarifies that only some users have been affected by the outage – more specifically, Mastercard credit and debit card holders.

Some users are affected. Mastercard card holders may not be able to add cards in Apple Pay.

Interestingly, the outage comes on the day Apple is rolling out Enhanced Fraud Prevention for Visa credit and debit cards on Apple Pay.

Despite what Apple says, it’s unclear whether today’s outage is also affecting other parts of Apple Pay, such as NFC and online payments. Let us know in the comments below if Apple Pay is working as expected for you today.

