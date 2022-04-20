Ongoing Apple Pay outage affects Mastercard credit and debit card users

Filipe Espósito

- Apr. 20th 2022 3:44 pm PT

0

Outages in Apple’s online services are not unusual, but this one is rather peculiar. Some users may not be able to add their Mastercard credit and debit cards to Apple Pay on Wednesday, according to Apple. The company says there’s an ongoing outage in its payment system, but it seems to only affect Mastercard users.

The outage was confirmed by Apple on the company’s System Status webpage, where users can find details about all of Apple’s online services. There, Apple says that the outage on the Apple Pay platform began around 3:54 a.m. PT. The situation was briefly fixed at 1:23 p.m. PT, but the outage again affected Apple Pay users at 2:10 p.m. PT.

Apple clarifies that only some users have been affected by the outage – more specifically, Mastercard credit and debit card holders.

Some users are affected. Mastercard card holders may not be able to add cards in Apple Pay.

Interestingly, the outage comes on the day Apple is rolling out Enhanced Fraud Prevention for Visa credit and debit cards on Apple Pay.

Despite what Apple says, it’s unclear whether today’s outage is also affecting other parts of Apple Pay, such as NFC and online payments. Let us know in the comments below if Apple Pay is working as expected for you today.

Read also:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase Macbook Cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Pay

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is Apple's mobile payments solution first introduced in 2014.

About the Author

Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.