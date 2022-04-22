Apple Cash replaces Discover with Visa for new virtual debit card accounts

Allison McDaniel

- Apr. 22nd 2022 7:59 am PT

0

Apple Cash is a virtual debit card where you can send and receive money through iMessage. Stored in your Wallet, you can make secure and contactless payments with Apple Pay from your iPhone or Apple Watch. It’s also a way to receive daily cash back for those who use Apple Card. Previously a Discover card, your Apple Cash card is now Visa. 

Spotted by user @Kanjo on Twitter, it’s easy to notice the card has a visible Visa logo in the bottom right corner. Before this change, there was no Discover logo on the card. While not everyone will like the addition of the logo, it’s going to be hard to forget it’s a Visa.

This change is likely to open up the option to use the Apple Cash card at more places. For instance, major US retailer Costco has an exclusive relationship with Visa. With Visa being a widely accepted form of payment, this is going to work in Apple’s favor. As Apple Pay expands to more and more countries, users have a wider chance of being able to use their Apple Cash. 

You can use the Apple Cash card where Apple Pay is accepted. 

More on Apple Pay:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Incase Macbook Cases

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch