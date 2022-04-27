Apple adds pair of mixed reality headset patents to its portfolio as AR/VR product development continues

While Apple Glasses rumors continue to brew, it seems we may be getting closer to seeing an augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) headset from the tech giant. According to Patently Apple, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted Apple two mixed reality (MR) headset patents.

One patent covers a head-mounted device (HMD) faceplate that uses an infrared one-way mirror finish. The patent notes that headwear-like sunglasses or ski goggles often use protective coatings that create a one-way mirror effect. When the user wears one of these items, you won’t be able to see their eyes.

This patent is going to be for an HMD or something else that features a one-way mirror. “The infrared-transparent one-way mirror may be formed by a layer of material that is supported by head-mounted support structure or other support structure.”

Patently Apple goes on to state there will be multiple optical components of the Apple headset. This could include a visible light camera, an infrared light-emitting device, and an infrared light sensor.

While the headset is designed to allow the user to view the outside world, the one-way mirror finish on the face of the headset is designed to hide various cameras, gaze tracking systems etc. from public view.

Apple’s other patent covers an HMD charging system. This would include a head-mounted display with a display unit, a power storage device, and receiving coils. The receiving coils could be for charging the headset.

Despite this, many don’t believe an Apple headset will ever come to fruition. Rumors have been spiraling off and on for years and it’s easy to be skeptical. However, Apple wouldn’t be the first tech company to make one. Meta has its Quest VR headsets and Snap has Spectacles. So why can’t the iPhone maker create one?

