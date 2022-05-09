Monday’s best deals: Latest Apple TV 4K hits $150, official iPhone 13 accessories 50% off, more

Starting off yet another work week, all of today’s best deals kick off with the best price of the year on the latest Apple TV 4K at $150. That’s alongside a 50% off iPhone 13 MagSafe accessory sale and refurbished iPhone 12/mini from $370. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote hits best price of the year

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $150. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year and the first drop since back in January where it was $10 more. Today’s offer is delivering a match of the all-time low for only the second time, as well. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too.

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage.

Save 50% on official Apple MagSafe accessories

Verizon is currently taking 50% off iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases and accessories starting at $25 shipped. Leading the way is the iPhone 13 Pro Leather MagSafe Case at $30 in select styles. Down from $59, this is matching the all-time low for only the third time and marks the best we’ve seen in over two months. For comparison, Amazon has them listed at $42 right now. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well.

Before we get to the other MagSafe cases for Apple’s iPhone 13 series, another one of the highlights in the sale worth diving into first is the official Leather Wallet. While not the just-announced models with Apple Find My integration, this first-party accessory is down to $30 from its usual $59 price tag to mark the best price of the year. It sports much of the same features otherwise for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 owners. The specially tanned and finished European leather build pairs with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device, and can hold two different IDs or bank cards in place. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

iPhone 12/mini fall to new all-time lows in 1-day refurb sale from $370

Woot is kicking off another new week by launching a 1-day iPhone 12 series sale on certified refurbished models. Prime members will lock in free shipping, with a $6 fee applying in any other case. A new all-time low is making the unlocked iPhone 12 64GB our favorite at $460. Down from the original $799 going rate, this is now the best price to date in all of the colorways with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10.

Even with the new iPhone 13 now available, those who don’t need the latest can take advantage of some notable savings by going with Apple’s previous-generation handset. Sporting a classic squared-off design, the iPhone 12 arrives with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, 5G connectivity, and A14 Bionic processor. Plus, around back you’re looking at a dual camera array capable of taking of the best photos from a smartphone on the market. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

