Samsung Galaxy S22 depreciates nearly 3x more than iPhone 13 just two months after launch

New data from SellCell shows that the Samsung Galaxy S22, which debuted in February, has already depreciated by 47%. The Google Pixel 6 isn’t far behind as it’s already depreciated by 42% after launching in October. The iPhone 13 holds the best value by far as it has seen only a 16% depreciation since its launch in September 2021.

Specifically, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G 128GB has lost about 58% of its value within two months of its launch; this is an alarming loss for users who have only had the device such a short time. While priced similarly to the iPhone, those looking to trade in a Galaxy S22 in the future will likely have to fork out more cash than those trading in an iPhone 13.

Just another reason to buy an iPhone as it holds its value far better than any of its Android counterparts. SellCell did some research last year that shows how the iPhone 13 specifically is potentially Apple’s least depreciating iPhone yet.

iPhone 13 Pro Max holds the best value

The iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) is the best in the lineup as the device only has 3.8% depreciation for one in “Like New” condition. Depreciation typically starts two months after the launch of the phone; just like it did for the iPhone 12 and 13.

SellCell also shows how an iPhone 13 in “Like New” condition lost 18.7% of its value after its first month. However, its saw some recovery as it only lost 16.4% of its value after month two. Not only does the iPhone hold better value than Android, but it sees some recovery from initial value loss.

Not only does the iPhone hold its value better than any other smartphone, and more of it, but it actually recovers some of that initial value loss.

The Google Pixel 6 is seeing some of this recovery as well but its losses are still greater than iPhone. Recovery is the same as iPhone, about 2%, for smartphones in “Like New” or “Good” condition.

9to5Mac’s Take

Just a few days ago, we reported that many Apple devices have lost trade-in value. The iPhone as not on that list, and it’s been some months since it has lost trade-in value. I feel like this data goes to show that if you’re looking to make an investment in your smartphone, the iPhone is a good route to go. For those who keep their phones forever and don’t trade-in, an Android would be fine as deprecation would not matter to you.

