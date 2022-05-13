9to5Mac Happy Hour 381: iPod touch discontinued, USB-C iPhone 15, Services personnel shakeups

Zac tries out an Oculus Quest 2, a high-profile machine learning exec quits over Apple’s work from home policy, the iPhone might finally go to USB-C next year, and Apple discontinues the iPod for good.

