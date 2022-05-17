Wallet app not showing latest Apple Card and Apple Pay transactions for some users

Apple recently released iOS 15.5 with some new features and improvements. However, it seems that the update has been causing some problems for users when it comes to the Wallet app. More specifically, there have been complaints about the app not showing the latest Apple Card and Apple Pay transactions.

According to multiple reports on Reddit, users have been unable to access their latest card transactions in the Wallet app since the iOS 15.5 update – although some users have also experienced a similar issue with iOS 15.4.1.

Every time the user makes a purchase with Apple Card or any other card registered with Apple Pay, the transaction is shown in the Wallet app so that you can access it at any time. There, the app shows details such as the amount of the purchase and even the location where the purchase was made.

However, for some unknown reason, a number of users can no longer access their transaction history for Apple Card or Apple Pay cards. Personally, I had been experiencing this issue with some of my Apple Pay cards even before the release of iOS 15.5, which suggests that this might be a server-side error rather than a software bug.

I made several purchases yesterday with the Apple Card and a payment, and they don’t appear in the Wallet. Though the balance updates up and down; I just can’t see the line item transactions.

At this point, Apple has yet to acknowledge any issues related to the Apple Card or Apple Pay. Given the number of users complaining about the lack of the latest transactions in the Wallet app, it’s likely that the company will soon fix this bug.

Have you been able to see your latest Apple Card or Apple Pay transactions in the Wallet app? Let us know in the comments below.

