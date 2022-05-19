Deals: AirTags drop to $22 each, Beats Fit Pro refurb down to $95, Belkin MagSafe gear, more

All of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by Apple AirTags dropping to $22 each to go alongside this refurbished Beats Fit Pro discount at $95. Then be sure to check out this collection of Belkin MagSafe iPhone 13 accessories from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirTags discount land at $22 each

Amazon is offering a 4-pack of Apple AirTags for $89. Typically fetching $99, this is matching the third-best price to date via the retailer and sits at the lowest we’ve seen outside of a 1-day deal over a month ago. If Apple’s recent firmware update geared towards improving the unwanted tracking alert features has you finally ready to score some of the brand’s item finders, today’s sale is a great option.

Each of the four Bluetooth locators arrive with the notable inclusion of a U1 chip that enables Apple’s augmented reality precision finding experience for keeping tabs on bags, keys, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Beats Fit Pro drop to just $95 following refurbished discount

Woot is now offering the recently-released Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Earbuds for $95 in Grade A refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $200 in new condition, these are now sitting at the best price yet. We previously saw a refurbished pair at $140 and today’s offer is still one of the first markdowns to date, refurbished or otherwise.

Beats Fit Pro just launched last fall as the brand’s latest flagship earbuds. Delivering a workout-ready true wireless design, there’s IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. Those in the Apple ecosystem will find its built-in H1 chip to be the star of the show, enabling Hey Siri support alongside fast pairing and more. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. Includes a 1-year warranty. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review.

Belkin MagSafe car mounts, power banks, more from $25

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Belkin MagSafe chargers, mounts, and accessories with its latest Air Vent Car Mount leading the way at $35. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $40, this is one of the very first discounts to date and enters at a new all-time low of $5 off.

Making for a convenient place to prop up your iPhone 12 or 13 handset in the car, Belkin’s air vent mount has an adjustable ball head socket for getting the right angle. While there’s no charging capabilities, an integrated cable holder makes this an ideal solution for those who still rely on wired CarPlay and want a more effortless experience on-the-road. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then check out some of the other options starting from $25.

