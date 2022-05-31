AirPods Pro drop to $180 in Tuesday’s best deals, plus official iPhone 13 cases from $26, more

Following up the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a fresh batch of Apple discounts are now live for the taking. Leading the way is a $69 discount on AirPods Pro to $180 to go alongside discounts on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases. That’s alongside an all-time low on the official MagSafe Battery Pack at $80, as well. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

AirPods Pro with MagSafe see $69 discount to $180

Starting off the week, Amazon is now discounting three different pairs of Apple’s headphones to join the ongoing AirPods 3 markdown. Leading the way, the just-released Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case are down to $180. Marking the best price in over a month and a half, this is the first discount since back in April from its usual $249 going rate in order to save you $69. Coming within $6 of the 2022 low, this is also the third best price of the year.

Delivering everything the original pair of Apple’s flagship earbuds did, the recently-refreshed AirPods Pro pack ANC alongside a companion transparency mode, Spatial Audio support, and Hey Siri. Packed into the same form-factor as before, the refreshed charging case will yield 24 hours of playback, but now supports MagSafe on top of its original Qi and Lightning options. Get all of the details in our launch coverage.

Nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 13 series cases on sale

Following all of the holiday weekend Apple deals that are still up for grabs, Amazon is now starting off Tuesday by carrying over the savings to all of its official cases. Dropping the iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases to some of the best prices to date, these are mostly marking the best prices in months if not of the year.

Delivering cases for all four of Apple’s latest handsets, you’ll find covers in more premium leather builds to its popular silicone cases to add a bit of color into your iPhone this spring as well as clear designs for showing off the smartphone’s own style all starting from $26. Spanning multiple colorways, too, you’ll want to scroll through this page to see the entire lot. Or just go get the full breakdown of what’s on sale in our coverage.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack returns to all-time low of $80

Amazon currently offers the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $80. Normally fetching $99, this is a new Amazon low for 2022 that sits $6 below our previous mention. Not to mention, this is the lowest we’ve seen since back over Black Friday with today’s offer matching the all-time low. Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go.

Magnetically attaching to your device, a new firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

