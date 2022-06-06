Apple Watch Series 3 still being sold by Apple for now despite losing watchOS 9 support

Apple is still selling Apple Watch Series 3 in its online store, even though it just announced the smartwatch won’t make the cut when watchOS 9 is released later this fall.

As you can see on Apple’s official website, the aluminum model of the Apple Watch Series 3 is still being sold by Apple. Earlier today, the company’s online store was down due to the WWDC 2022 keynote.

Now that it’s back, 9to5Mac confirmed that Apple is still selling the five-year-old watch to users. While the company doesn’t need to discontinue the watch right away, it will surely be an issue for unaware customers that buy the Apple Watch Series 3 from now until September, when the company usually launches the updates for the software previewed during WWDC.

Over the years, Apple Watch Series 3 users suffered from the lack of storage to update their watches. Eventually, the company made it easier to restore the Apple Watch to then update it.

Rumors say that Apple will introduce three new watches this year: the Series 8, the SE 2, and a rugged version for extreme sports. With that in mind, it’s likely that the company will eventually discontinue the $199 watch.

As of now, be aware that if you’re planning to buy the Apple Watch Series 3, it won’t support the features coming to the newer watches with watchOS 9.

This update just announced during the WWDC 2022 keynote will give users more data when working out, a new app for medications, new watch faces, and more.

Here’s the company’s announcement on which devices will support watchOS 9, showing that Apple Watch Series 3 is excluded from that list:

Here’s what the company said:

The developer beta of watchOS 9 is available to Apple Developer Program members at developer.apple.com starting today. A public beta will be available to watchOS users next month at beta.apple.com. watchOS 9 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 4 or later paired with iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (second generation) or later, running iOS 16. Some features may not be available in all regions or all languages, or on all devices. Features are subject to change. For more information, visit apple.com/watchos/watchos-preview.

