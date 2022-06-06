iPadOS 16: how to know if your iPad supports the update

Allison McDaniel

- Jun. 6th 2022 12:05 pm PT

ipadOS 16 image logo
0

Apple has announced today the release date for the much-anticipated, iPadOS 16 update. With it comes a slew of new features to improve the iPad experience.

iPadOS 16 features

iPadOS 16 brings new offerings like improved multitasking, an updated Mail app, new collaboration and security features to Safari, and more. Designed with “pro users” in mind, the iPad now offers more extensive multitasking as well as support for external displays. With these powerful new features, the iPad provides more of a “laptop-like” experience for users.

iPad is our most versatile device, and we’re excited to take what it can do even further with iPadOS 16. With Stage Manager, which takes multitasking on iPad to a whole new level, plus new ways to share and collaborate via Messages, Safari, and the new Freeform app, and new pro features like Reference Mode and Display Zoom, users can get even more done on iPad.

Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

Which iPads get the iPadOS 16 update?

According to Apple, the devices compatible with iPadOS 16 include:

  • iPad mini (5th and 6th generations)
  • iPad (5th through 9th generations)
  • iPad Air (3rd through 5th generations)
  • iPad Pro (all models)

How to identify your iPad model and iPadOS version

To know your iPad’s model, go to Settings, General, About, and you’ll see your iPad’s “Model Name.” Keep in mind your device’s generation next to the Model Name. For example, my iPad says, “iPad (9th generation)”.

Also, to check which version of iPadOS your iPad is using, go to Settings, Software Update, and your iPad will display which version you are on. For instance, my iPad says, “iPadOS 15.5” and “iPadOS is up to date.” Once an update is available, your iPad will let you know the iPadOS 16 update is available for your device.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
WWDC 2022

WWDC 2022
iPadOS 16

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch