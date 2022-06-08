Get watchOS 9: How to install the beta on your Apple Watch

Want to test out everything coming with the latest watchOS release like the new watch faces, advanced running metrics, enhanced sleep tracking, and more? Follow along for how to get watchOS 9 on your Apple Watch early with the beta.

Apple unveiled the next major version of watchOS at its WWDC keynote and made the developer beta available to test on Apple Watch. The first public beta of watchOS 9 is slated to be released in July.

Below we’ll look at how to install the watchOS developer beta. Keep in mind running the dev beta – particularly early versions – isn’t recommended for your primary Apple Watch.

How to get watchOS 9

Installing the watchOS developer beta

Important: There is no way to downgrade to watchOS 8 after installing the watchOS 9 beta. Depending on your risk tolerance, this may be best for secondary or test Apple Watch (Series 4 and later).

If you’re not already enrolled as an Apple Developer, you’ll need to do that ($99/year). Or you can wait for the free public beta program coming in July.

  1. It’s always a good plan to backup your Apple Watch – this happens when you backup your iPhone – but keep in mind Apple doesn’t allow downgrades from watchOS 9 to 8
  2. On your iPhone running the iOS 16 beta, head to Apple’s Developer website
  3. Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner, sign in if you’re not already under Account
  4. Tap the two-line icon in the top left corner again, choose Downloads
  5. Swipe down and tap Install Profile next to watchOS 9 beta
  6. Tap Allow to download the profile
  7. Tap Install in the top right corner, enter your passcode if needed
  8. Read the consent agreement, then tap Install two more times
  9. Your iPhone will prompt you to restart your Apple Watch
  10. After it reboots, head back to the iPhone Apple Watch app > General > Software Update
  11. You should see watchOS 9 available; tap Download and Install
    • Make sure your Apple Watch is on the charger and close to your iPhone with at least 50% battery
    • Apple also warns not to remove your watch from the charger or restart it during the process

Here’s how the steps look:

get watchOS 9 1
get watchOS 9 2
watchOS 9 beta

