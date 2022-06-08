UK won’t follow EU in demanding iPhone replace Lightning with USB-C

The European Union has officially agreed to make USB-C the common charging port across devices by fall 2024. According to BBC, the UK government is not “currently considering” following the EU’s demands for a common charging cable. Either way, a USB-C iPhone could still be in the works.

Though the EU said the move will benefit consumers, many believe it’ll hurt innovation.

However, many are awaiting the arrival of a USB-C port to match their other devices. Apple’s Lightning port is already 10 years old and was previously dubbed as the “modern connector for the next decade.” According to this notion, it seems inevitable to see Lightning retired soon.

An Apple representative previously told BBC News:

Strict regulation mandating just one type of connector stifles innovation rather than encouraging it, which in turn will harm consumers in Europe and around the world.

However, with these new rules, Apple has no choice but to update devices like iPhones, AirPods, and the base model iPad to USB-C.

BBC also notes that under post-Brexit arrangements, the new EU regulation will apply to Northern Ireland. This agreement will give consumers a choice on whether or not they’d like a charging cable with their new devices. The EU said, “This law is a part of a broader EU effort to make products in the EU more sustainable, to reduce electronic waste, and make consumers’ lives easier.”

USB-C could start with iPhone 15

As these EU regulations come forward, rumors continue to swirl about the iPhone 15 receiving a USB-C charging port. Famed Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has already made clear that the iPhone 15, releasing in 2023, could officially make the switch from Lightning to USB-C.

My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 11, 2022

Additionally, Bloomberg believes the same, as a recent report stated that Apple is internally testing an iPhone design with USB-C. The report also said the first iPhone with a USB-C port will debut on the iPhone 15 in September of next year.

9to5Mac’s Take

The pressure to switch to USB-C has been mounting on Apple for some time. It’s no surprise the EU has made this decision. Could we see more regions do the same? With Lightning being a decade-old port, many are going to grow tired of the lack of a USB-C port on their iPhone. However, USB-C has been around for some years–how will the EU move past USB-C when it becomes obsolete? Only time will tell for sure.

