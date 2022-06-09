iOS 16 adds Find My, Health, and Clock to the list of deletable apps

The first beta of iOS 16 was made available to developers earlier this week, and we now know more about several of its new features, including the customizable lock screen and new iMessage features. In addition, Apple will now let users uninstall the Find My, Health, and Clock apps with the update.

Being able to uninstall Apple apps that come preinstalled on iOS is not a new feature. Since iOS 10, users can delete apps such as Calculator, Calendar, Mail, Music, Notes, and Podcasts. Over the years, Apple has expanded the list of native system apps that can be removed from the iPhone and iPad. Now Find My, Health, and Clock are part of this list.

As confirmed by 9to5Mac, these three apps can now be removed from iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. But of course, you’ll probably end up losing some system functionality by removing the Find My, Health, or Clock apps from your devices.

When it comes to Find My, deleting the app doesn’t turn off built-in Find My features, such as Find My Friends. A message alerts the user that any people, devices, or items associated with their Apple ID will still be there after uninstalling the app and that users can still manage these options in the Settings app.

However, as you might expect, you won’t be able to locate your devices and accessories like AirTag without having the app installed. Apps removed from iOS can be reinstalled at any time through the App Store. Now there are only a few native Apple apps that still can’t be uninstalled, such as Phone, Safari, Messages, and the App Store.

While I have always appreciated the ability to hide or remove Apple’s native apps since not everyone uses the company’s own services, it’s interesting to see that this option has been expanded to such important apps as Find My and Health. At the same time, it’s weird to think that someone would delete the native Clock app, losing options to create timers and alarms.

But the explanation for this may be related to the recent antitrust investigations that Apple has been facing. Back in 2020, the European Union raised the possibility of banning tech companies from forcing users to have all their own apps installed. There are also accusations that Apple uses its control over iOS to push its own services.

Since iOS 14.3, Apple has added a new step in the setup process of a new iPhone or iPad that suggests some third-party apps to the user in order to comply with requirements of governments like Russia. As such, letting users remove all iOS apps may reduce the chances of the company being hit by further antitrust lawsuits.

iOS 16 is now available as beta software for developers. A public beta will be released next month, while the official release is expected this fall.

