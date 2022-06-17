9to5Mac Happy Hour 386: Stage Manager hardware restrictions, 15-inch MacBook Air, and big HomePod rumors

Seth Kurkowski

- Jun. 17th 2022 2:39 pm PT

0

Benjamin and Zac discuss the exciting rumors about the introduction of a 15-inch MacBook Air, the return of a 12-inch MacBook, and big HomePod. Apple has finally settled its complaints with the Netherlands (for now) … and Zac gives his hands-on impressions of his new Mac Studio.

Sponsored by LinkedIn Jobs: LinkedIn Jobs helps you find the candidates you want to talk to, faster. Post your job for free at LinkedIn.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by Zocdoc: Go to Zocdoc.com/happyhour and download the Zocdoc app to sign-up for free and book a top-rated doctor. Many are available as soon as today.

Sponsored by Upstart: Find out how Upstart can lower your monthly payments today when you go to Upstart.com/HAPPYHOUR.

Sponsored by PillowPillow is an all-in-one sleep tracking solution to help you get a better night’s sleep. Download it from the App Store today.

Follow

Zac Hall @apollozac

Benjamin Mayo @bzamayo

Read More

Listen to more Happy Hour Episodes

Subscribe

Listen to more 9to5 Podcasts

Enjoy the podcast?

Shop Apple at Amazon to support 9to5Mac Happy Hour or shop 9to5Mac Merch!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

9to5Mac Podcast Network

9to5Mac Podcast Network
9to5Mac Happy Hour

9to5Mac Happy Hour

A weekly podcast discussing the latest in Apple and technology.

About the Author

Seth Kurkowski