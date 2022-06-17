9to5Mac Happy Hour 386: Stage Manager hardware restrictions, 15-inch MacBook Air, and big HomePod rumors

Benjamin and Zac discuss the exciting rumors about the introduction of a 15-inch MacBook Air, the return of a 12-inch MacBook, and big HomePod. Apple has finally settled its complaints with the Netherlands (for now) … and Zac gives his hands-on impressions of his new Mac Studio.

