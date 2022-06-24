Mindfulness app ‘Moonly’ updated with its own healing music radio station

The mindfulness app “Moonly” for iPhone was updated on Friday with a great new feature for its users. Starting today, the app now has its own radio station of healing songs that can be accessed at any time to help you relax, sleep, and more.

According to the company, Moonly’s new radio station is based on tracks by Mettaverse musician Brian Larson, which combine “esoteric knowledge of tuning and vibration with heart-based awareness.” The compositions are considered “therapeutic” as they help people have better relaxation, sleep, creativity, focus, and inner peace.

Moonly founder Olga Ramora points out that the collaboration with Larson has resulted in sounds that can be applied “to all aspects of life.”

If you listened to any meditations in our Moonly app then you’ve heard the music of Mettaverse. Radio reflects Moonly’s commitment to supporting audiences to manage their mental wellbeing and we are honored to collaborate with Brian. Mettaverse music is therapeutic — it creates healing soundscapes that can be applied to all aspects of life. Their vibrations, which are in tune with heart rhythms, transform the tracks into practical tools for relaxation, sleep improvement, inner balance and creativity.

With the latest version of the app installed, the radio station can be found in the Healing section. Then tap the Play button at the top of the screen. The playback won’t stop even if the screen is locked or if the user switches to another app.

For those unfamiliar, Moonly is a service that combines psychology and Eastern astrology to help people find harmony and acknowledge their feelings. Right now, the new radio station is only available for iPhone users, but it will become available for Android users “really soon.” New audios will be added to the collection in the future.

You can download the Moonly app for free on the App Store.

