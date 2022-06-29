Employee badges at 167 Green Street in Chicago gain Apple Wallet capabilities

Allison McDaniel

Jun. 29th 2022

167 Green Apple Wallet employee badges
A source revealed to 9to5Mac that employee badges at Chicago’s 167 Green Street are now Apple Wallet compatible. Instead of having a physical badge, employees only need their iPhone or Apple Watch to connect to access their destination.

For those unfamiliar, 167 Green is an office development building in Chicago that features a famous Penthouse basketball court. Apparently the entire building is Apple Wallet compatible and has been for some weeks now. The employee badges feature a basketball with its lines forming the shape of “167”.

Other entities have and will follow suit. The World Trade Center has already replaced office keys with iPhones and Apple Watches. It’s also been reported that WeWork is working on making its access cards Apple Wallet compatible. Additionally, Apple Wallet can hold more than employee badges. It also includes keys for guests at certain hotels and for drivers of specific cars.

