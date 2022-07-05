‘Altered Carbon’ actor Hannah Rose May shares recent AirTag tracking experience

While at an after-hours event at Disneyland, actress Hannah Rose May received a Find My notification on her iPhone. With this notification, May found there was an AirTag tracking her at “The Happiest Place on Earth” for two hours. She took to Twitter to share her experience.

Once May discovered the alert, she “was able to disable it” before leaving Disneyland. However, the Twitter thread never mentioned whether or not she found a physical AirTag among her belongings. This has happened before at Walt Disney World in Florida with a teenager and her family. However, the family never found the AirTag from the tracking alert; possibly indicating a ‘phantom’ AirTag.

An apple AirTag was put on me to track my location Saturday night. I’m sharing what happened to me so you know what to look for as I had never heard of this prior to Saturday night. — Hannah Rose May (@Hannahrosemay_) June 28, 2022

Apple has addressed AirTag tracking

While AirTag stalking is a serious concern, Apple has made efforts to combat stalking. Recently, the company introduced new anti-stalking measures to prevent unwanted tracking. For example, when setting up a new AirTag, there’s a privacy warning pop-up that says the device is meant to follow belongings, not humans. Also, the pop-up mentions law enforcement can request information connected to the AirTag owner’s Apple ID.

For those interested, you can check out our guide on How to use your iPhone to locate an unknown AirTag moving with you. Android users can get the AirTag alerts, too, through an app called Tracker Detect, found in the Google Play store.

