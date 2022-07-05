Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off, iPhone SE 3 pre-paid $380, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for the taking following the holiday weekend, with some holdovers on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. That’s alongside Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank at $44 and a chance to score a pre-paid iPhone SE 3 discount. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

M1 iPad Pro now up to $449 off via Amazon

Joining all of the other ongoing July 4th Apple deals, Amazon is now taking up to $449 off the latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro. With prices starting at $999 for the 128GB Wi-Fi configuration, you’re looking at either the second-best prices of the year on some of the lower capacity models up to new all-time lows on the higher-end offerings at $249 off or more. You’ll need to add some of them to your cart for the prices to drop at checkout.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro provides the most compelling experience yet from iPadOS with a long list of notable features headlined by a Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s of course alongside an M1 chip to power the experience which is backed by Thunderbolt connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. So if Apple’s newer and less-capable iPadOS device won’t cut it, today’s price cuts make it a little more affordable to step up to the pro side of the lineup. Dive into our hands-on review for what to expect from the M1 iPad Pro.

Anker’s MagGo MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand hits all-time low

Newegg is now offering Anker’s new MagGo 5000mAh MagSafe Power Bank with kickstand for $44. Down from the usual $70 price tag you’d pay at Amazon, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $26 off. This is also well below our previous $60 mention, as well.

Delivering MagSafe compatiblity with the latest iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, you’re looking at a portable power bank that can magnetically snap onto the back of your device. It packs an internal 5,000mAh battery and can be refueled via USB-C, plus has the novel inclusion of a fold out stand. You can learn all about it in our Tested with 9to5Toys review and then head below for more.

Apple’s latest iPhone SE 3 sees $49 pre-paid discount to $380

Boost Mobile is now offering Apple’s latest pre-paid iPhone SE 3 for $380. Down from the usual $429 going rate you’d typically pay with today’s offer marking one of the first cash discounts to date and the first promotion in months. No trade-in is required, and the handset can be fully unlocked after a year on the pre-paid service with your plan of choice.

Apple’s latest budget-friendly iPhone this time around arrives as the SE 3. Still sitting within the body of the iPhone 8, the refreshed handset has an updated array of components centered around the A15 Bionic chip. That enables plenty of firsts for the SE lineup, like all of the new photography functionality like Cinematic and Night modes on its dual 12MP camera with Deep Fusion. There’s still the Home Button design in lieu of Face ID, as well as a 4.7-inch LCD display that rests around it. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the handset right here, too.

