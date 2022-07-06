watchOS 9 beta 3 now available to developers, here’s what’s new

watchOS 9 beta 3 is here. After a couple of weeks of the second seed of this upcoming operating system for the Apple Watch, Apple is releasing a new build to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s Watches. Here’s everything new with it.

Today’s build is XX20R5316fXX. Rather sooner than later, Apple says it’s planning to release the first public beta, so more testers can be able to experience this operating system before it’s released to the general public later this fall. watchOS 9 is the biggest update on the Apple Watch software in years.

Now that it doesn’t support Apple Watch Series 3 anymore, watchOS 9 will revamp old Watch Faces, while adding four new ones. With these new faces, Apple makes them look better on bigger displays. In addition, the company is adding QWERTY keyboard support for more languages for the Apple Watch Series 7 and new QuickType technology with watchOS 9.

This update also brings a significant update to the Workout app with a lot of new features for people who love to exercise. For runners, there’s a new Workout Views where they just need to turn the Digital Crown in order to see lots of metrics, which are available during the run:

Activity rings

Heart Rate Zones

Power

Elevation

Apple is also improving the Sleep app with watchOS 9. It now brings more sleep data. In addition, there’s a new Medications app that helps you track all the pills and vitamins you take every day.

Alongside watchOS 9 beta 3, Apple is seeding iOS 16 beta 3, iPadOS 16 beta 3, macOS 13 Ventura beta 3, and tvOS 16 beta 3.

If you spot any changes in watchOS 9 or the other betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the releases right here at 9to5Mac if we find anything new.

