The Oregon Trail update now includes step tracking with Apple Watch and integrates with Health app

Alongside an update to the Apple Arcade game, The Oregon Trail: StepTracker has released, now including step tracking capabilities. In addition, users can save their progress within the Apple Health app.

Developed by Gameloft, users can track their steps by either walking, jogging, running, or pushing a wheelchair. Throughout the game, players can discover 64 locations as they navigate the trail from Independence, Missouri to Oregon City, Oregon.

Go from greenhorn to guide via the Trivia Screen, and learn about various real-world milestones and their significance on The Oregon Trail in the 1800s. Swipe to the Stats screen to view journey statistics, including, daily steps, days travelled, locations visited, and comparisons to the previous week. Observe the trail as you walk, and watch the environment change as you progress along the trail.

Players will reach 11 settlements, 22 natural features, 15 river crossings, eight landmarks, and eight Pony Express Stations. They can also set their own pace ranging from steady to gruelling as they work through The Oregon Trail.

The average greenhorn walking 10,000 steps per day can make it to Oregon in just over a year. Want to reach Oregon before the harsh winter sets in? Don’t walk, RUN!

The Oregon Trail Apple Arcade game requires a monthly subscription. The service costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. The Oregon Trail: StepTracker is free for all and available only on Apple Watch.

Walk The Oregon Trail™- IN REAL LIFE. Take your journey to the next level with the new The Oregon Trail: Step Tracker update on Apple Arcade as well as the new The Oregon Trail: Step Tracker standalone app on the Apple Watch.#AppleArcade @oregontrail pic.twitter.com/3oAdLtY5ah — Gameloft (@gameloft) July 8, 2022

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: