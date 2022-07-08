The Oregon Trail update now includes step tracking with Apple Watch and integrates with Health app

Allison McDaniel

- Jul. 8th 2022 1:38 pm PT

The Oregon Trail
0

Alongside an update to the Apple Arcade game, The Oregon Trail: StepTracker has released, now including step tracking capabilities. In addition, users can save their progress within the Apple Health app.

Developed by Gameloft, users can track their steps by either walking, jogging, running, or pushing a wheelchair. Throughout the game, players can discover 64 locations as they navigate the trail from Independence, Missouri to Oregon City, Oregon.

Go from greenhorn to guide via the Trivia Screen, and learn about various real-world milestones and their significance on The Oregon Trail in the 1800s. Swipe to the Stats screen to view journey statistics, including, daily steps, days travelled, locations visited, and comparisons to the previous week. Observe the trail as you walk, and watch the environment change as you progress along the trail.

Players will reach 11 settlements, 22 natural features, 15 river crossings, eight landmarks, and eight Pony Express Stations. They can also set their own pace ranging from steady to gruelling as they work through The Oregon Trail.

The average greenhorn walking 10,000 steps per day can make it to Oregon in just over a year. Want to reach Oregon before the harsh winter sets in? Don’t walk, RUN!

The Oregon Trail Apple Arcade game requires a monthly subscription. The service costs $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year. The Oregon Trail: StepTracker is free for all and available only on Apple Watch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.
Apple Health

Apple Health

Apple's health initiative (with Apple Watch) are set to be the company's next big thing. Its ECG readings and heart rate monitoring are changing and saving lives.
Apple Arcade

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch