Why you shouldn’t wait for the Apple Watch Series 8

We’re just a couple months away from a possible announcement of the Apple Watch Series 8. With it, we expect slight upgrades from the Series 7, offering a few new features we didn’t previously have. However, is the Apple Watch Series 8 worth waiting for?

No design change from Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to have the same look and feel as the Series 8. That said, the next rendition of Apple Watch should have a 41mm and a 45mm option. Apple Watch sizes usually last three series before the company upgrades the size. So, it’s likely the size of the watch won’t change until the Series 10 or with the release of a special edition watch like the rumored rugged Apple Watch.

In addition to keeping the same look, it’s likely the processor of the Apple Watch Series 8 will remain the same as the Series 6 and 7 models, according to Bloomberg.

Few new features on the Apple Watch Series 8

It’s been predicted by both Mark Gurman of Bloomberg and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the Apple Watch Series 8 will include a body temperature sensor. It’s possible this feature will notify the watch owner if they have a fever. While heavily rumored, it’s unsure if this will come as the body temperature sensor will need to gain FDA approval.

There have also been reports on a blood pressure monitoring sensor or a blood glucose monitor. However, reports from Gurman suggest it may take years for these health tracking services to make it to the Apple Watch. For those not interested in the health features Apple Watch provides, this wouldn’t be a valid reason to upgrade to the Series 8.

watchOS 9 will bring more new updates.

For those who already have an Apple Watch 4 or newer, you already can expect to see new features this fall through the release of watchOS 9. With the software update comes improved sleep tracking, new watch faces, medication tracking, Heart Rate Zones, and new languages to the QWERTY keyboard on the Series 7.

Prime Day has the best deal you’ll find.

Starting at $279 for a 41mm on Amazon, this is the best deal around for a brand new Apple Watch Series 7. Normally prices start at $399, so if you’re looking to buy, you’d better be quick as Prime Day is about to end for those of us in the United States. However, even at regular price, the Apple Watch Series 7 will still be worth the price for many users.

Best accessories for the Apple Watch Series 7:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: