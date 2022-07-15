Poll: With no iPhone 14 mini, will 12 and 13 mini customers upgrade?

Rumors have been swirling about the models included in the upcoming iPhone 14 lineup. According to reports, it’s likely we’ll see an iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Plus (or Max), and a 14 Pro Max. Unlike the previous two years, it’s looking like this year, Apple is going to discontinue the mini in September. So, unfortunately for fans of the smaller design, there won’t be an iPhone 14 mini.

Beloved by many, the 12 and 13 minis held the power and prestige of the iPhone in a small form-factor. While the 5.4-inch screen size will be gone, Apple will instead focus on its 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screen iPhones. The reasoning for the discontinuation indicates the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did not sell as well as Apple had anticipated. Additionally, production was previously cut for the 12 mini due to it’s slow sales.

As the launch of the iPhone 14 lineup is vastly approaching, analysts are predicting strong demand. However, would the absence of an iPhone 14 mini model significantly impact sales? Probably not, but only time will tell.

With no iPhone 14 mini, do you still plan to upgrade this fall? Vote in our poll and see what others say below.

