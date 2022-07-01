Apple forced to cut iPhone 14 orders by 10%, despite anticipating strong demand

While demand for the next generation iPhone is looking to be high, the hectic supply chain continues to disrupt the market. According to DigiTimes, Apple is cutting iPhone 14 orders by 10%, despite expecting strong demand for its lineup.

The issue began when Apple’s supplier TSMC had three major customers adjust their orders, worsening the semiconductor situation. With the ongoing shortages, these customers couldn’t continue with business as usual. However, the outlook should improve over time as TSMC remains optimistic for the rest of this year. DigiTimes also mentioned how orders for the iPhone 14 should be within the supplier’s expectations.

It is understood that the mass production of Apple’s iPhone 14 series has started, but the target shipment of the first wave of 90 million units has been reduced by 10%.

The iPhone 14 has been in the news frequently lately as its upcoming debut is only a couple of months away. Just yesterday, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that demand for the iPhone 14 in China will be stronger than the iPhone 13 lineup. As we continue to wait for this highly anticipated device, check out our article on what to expect for the iPhone 14.

