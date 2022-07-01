Apple forced to cut iPhone 14 orders by 10%, despite anticipating strong demand

Allison McDaniel

- Jul. 1st 2022 9:51 am PT

iPhone 14 orders
0

While demand for the next generation iPhone is looking to be high, the hectic supply chain continues to disrupt the market. According to DigiTimes, Apple is cutting iPhone 14 orders by 10%, despite expecting strong demand for its lineup.

The issue began when Apple’s supplier TSMC had three major customers adjust their orders, worsening the semiconductor situation. With the ongoing shortages, these customers couldn’t continue with business as usual. However, the outlook should improve over time as TSMC remains optimistic for the rest of this year. DigiTimes also mentioned how orders for the iPhone 14 should be within the supplier’s expectations.

It is understood that the mass production of Apple’s iPhone 14 series has started, but the target shipment of the first wave of 90 million units has been reduced by 10%.

The iPhone 14 has been in the news frequently lately as its upcoming debut is only a couple of months away. Just yesterday, Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that demand for the iPhone 14 in China will be stronger than the iPhone 13 lineup. As we continue to wait for this highly anticipated device, check out our article on what to expect for the iPhone 14.

Learn more about the iPhone 14:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

TSMC

TSMC
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

About the Author

Allison McDaniel

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.

You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani

Allison McDaniel's favorite gear

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE
Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch

Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Apple Watch