Nintendo Switch Online now lets you send friend requests, app requires iOS 14

Nintendo on Tuesday released an update to its Nintendo Switch Online app, which lets Nintendo Switch owners access game-specific services, find online friends, and use voice chat during online matches through a smartphone or tablet. With the update, users can finally send friend requests directly from the app.

As detailed in the release notes for Nintendo Switch Online version 2.2.0, the app now has the option to send friend requests using Nintendo’s friend code. In addition, Nintendo says that users can now copy their friend code as a URL or save it as a QR Code to share with others, making it easier to send friend requests.

However, at least for now, you can only accept a friend request from a Nintendo Switch console. This means that you can’t accept a friend invitation from a smartphone or tablet, even if you have the Nintendo Switch Online app installed.

As noted by The Verge, the Nintendo Switch’s new code system for multiplayer matches is considered a “step back” from the Nintendo Network ID system used by the Wii U. Now it seems that Nintendo has been trying to fix this with new ways to let users find and add their friends.

Nintendo Switch Online now requires iOS 14

Last month, Nintendo had confirmed via a tweet on its Japanese account that an update to the Nintendo Switch Online app would drop support for some older iPhone and iPad models. Now the day has come.

Today’s update to the iOS app now requires a device running iOS 14, while the previous version was compatible with iOS 12 and later. In other words, the app no longer works with iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, the 1st-generation iPad Air, iPad mini 3, and the 6th-generation iPod touch.

If for some reason you have a newer device that still has iOS 12 installed, you can simply update it to the latest iOS version in order to keep using the app. You can check the iOS version of your iPhone and iPad by going to Settings > General > About.

The Nintendo Switch Online app is available for free on the iOS App Store.

