Disney+ brings Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio to Apple TV 4K on original HomePods, AirPods, and more

Michael Potuck

- Jul. 29th 2022 12:27 pm PT

Disney+ Dolby Atmos
Disney has launched a useful update this week for its streaming service on Apple TV 4K. For those with supported original HomePods, AirPods, or likely other speakers, the Disney+ app now works with Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio.

Spotted by users on reddit via FlatpanelsHD, the new Disney+ app update for Apple TV 4K – both 1st and 2nd gen – offers the ability to use Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive Spatial Audio experience. That naturally requires supported speakers or headphones like AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, AirPods Max, original HomePods, and more.

On your Apple TV 4K, make sure your Disney+ app has been updated to version 2.9.5 to enjoy Atmos Spatial Audio.

FlatpanelsHD confirmed that the upgraded audio is working for Apple TV 4K with 16 channels registering in the Apple TV video console which equates to Dolby Atmos.

This is a notable upgrade as other platforms like Android TV have previously had Atmos support. Ironically, it looks like Atmos has recently been broken for Android TV with the latest Disney+ update.

In related news, Disney+ launched in 40 new countries last month, may be planning an ad-supported version that’s more affordable, and the company also is increasing its ESPN+ price.

