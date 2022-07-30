Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio pair up again for another Apple TV+ movie

Benjamin Mayo

- Jul. 30th 2022 4:30 am PT

0

Before Killers of the Flower Moon even has an official release date, esteemed director Martin Scorsese and actor Leonardo DiCaprio have announced their next project set up at Apple Original Films, destined for Apple TV+

Deadline reports that the pair are developing an adaptation of the upcoming David Grann book ‘The Wager: A Tile of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder’. The book is expected to be released in April 2023. Coincidentally or not, Killers of the Flower Moon was also written by Grann.

Set in the 1740s, the naval ship Wager is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island, with captain and crew struggling for survival. Scorsese will direct, DiCaprio will star, and both will produce the project under their respective production companies, Sikelia Productions and Appian Way. Both production companies have an overall deal with Apple.

As the film is still in early preproduction stages, don’t expect it to premiere anytime soon. Killers of the Flower Moon wrapped filming in 2021 and is expected to debut sometime in 2023. Although dates are not confirmed, and plans often slip, this project would likely be aiming to film next year and premiere in 2024 or 2025.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

About the Author

Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.
iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.