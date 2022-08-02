Astropad Studio update brings Custom Quick Keys for iPad as a professional drawing tablet

Astropad Studio, the sharp software that lets you run your favorite creative Mac or PC apps on iPad has received a valuable update today with Custom Quick Keys. The addition means you can add seven personalized on screen keys to your iPad.

The Astropad Studio 5.1 update landed today with the company detailing the Custom Quick Keys feature in a blog post and video walkthrough.

“Tired of pushing way too many buttons on your iPad or having to swap to your desktop keyboard for simple shortcuts? This new feature allows you to add up to seven custom on screen keys to help improve your workflow!”

Here’s what to expect:

Customize – set your Custom Quick Keys up for any combination of keyboard commands.

set your Custom Quick Keys up for any combination of keyboard commands. Per-app customization – keys stored per app, so you can have one set for Photoshop and another for Illustrator, etc.

keys stored per app, so you can have one set for Photoshop and another for Illustrator, etc. Hide/show modifier keys – Hide some or all of the traditional modifier keys like Option (⌥) or CTRL (⌘). For example, if you use Option (⌥) for selecting colors but don’t need the other keys like Command (⌘) or Shift, you can now hide everything but Option (⌥).

That means you don’t have to open the Sidebar all the time to access frequent actions, some suggestions Astropad has for custom keys include:

Switching tools

Changing brush sizes or colors

Adding or removing layers

Changing between frames

Astropad Studio works with Mac and PC to turn iPad into a professional drawing tablet. For existing subscribers, the new update is a free upgrade, and if you haven’t tried it before it comes with a free 14-day trial. After that, it runs $14.99/month or $99.99/year.

Check out a closer look at the custom quick keys in the video walkthrough:

