Nomad launches limited edition Gold Base One and Base One Max MagSafe chargers for iPhone and Apple Watch

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 2nd 2022 9:00 am PT

Nomad Gold Limited Edition Base One Max MagSafe charger
0

Earlier this year Nomad launched two beautiful, high-end MagSafe chargers for iPhone and Apple Watch with the Base One and Base One Max in two finishes. Now Nomad has launched a limited edition Gold Base One and Base One Max as the latest variant of the collection.

Nomad launched the limited batch of Gold Base One and Base One Max MagSafe chargers today with the sharp new finish being “inspired by the sandy beaches of Santa Barbara.”

If you’re not familiar with these premium MagSafe chargers here are the specs and differences:

Base One Max specs

  • Official MFi certified MagSafe with 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone
  • Integrated Apple Watch charger
  • Powered via USB-C (6.6 ft nylon braided cable included)
  • All metal and glass design
  • Super solid build weighing in at 1.98 pounds (900 grams)
  • Priced at $149.99

Base One specs

  • Official MFi certified MagSafe with 15W fast wireless charging
  • Powered via USB-C (6.6 ft nylon braided cable included)
  • All metal and glass design in carbide gray or silver
  • Solid build weighing in at 1.13 pounds (515 grams)
  • Priced at $99.95

For a deeper dive into both of these chargers, check out our full reviews:

TL;DR: I think if you’re in the market for a premium iPhone/Apple Watch charger, the Base One and Base One Max should be at the top of your list with their sleek glass and metal builds, beautiful finishes, and official MagSafe 15W fast wireless charging.

