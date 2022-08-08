OtterBox now offers $150 for broken iPhone screens when using these screen protectors

OtterBox is stepping up the benefits it offers with its screen protectors today. Going beyond the lifetime warranty of replacing broken iPhone screen protectors and cases, the company will now additionally cover up to $150 for replacing your iPhone screen if it breaks while using Amplify or Alpha OtterBox screen protectors.

The updated OtterBox Protection Program launched today with the valuable new addition being coverage for iPhone display replacements. OtterBox shared details in a press release:

“We know a cracked phone screen can be more than a small setback,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. “OtterBox seeks to keep you connected to people, places and moments that matter most. Our robust limited lifetime warranty program already covers your case and screen protector, and the OtterBox Protection Program extends that protection to your device screen as well.”

The new iPhone screen replacement coverage is available for most models and comes with the Amplify and Alpha screen protectors.

OtterBox Protection Program details

Reimbursement up to $150 for screen repairs/replacements

Valid up to 12 months after purchase

Easily activate and track coverage, and file a claim through the OtterProtect app

Eligible Amplify and Alpha screen protectors with the new coverage range from $39.95-$54.95 Make sure to pick “Antimicrobial + OtterBox Protection Program” for the product option when checking out



Pricing depends on your iPhone and the screen protector features (standard, blue light, privacy, glare guard, or antimicrobial).

9to5Mac’s Take

This is a great addition to OtterBox’s screen protectors and I think it definitely makes them a more compelling choice in a crowded market of cheap accessories.

However, one thing to keep in mind, with modern iPhone screen replacements running $199-$329 at full cost, the $150 coverage from OtterBox won’t cover the whole bill. So you may not want to skip AppleCare or other insurance.

But for those who don’t mind being on the hook for a bit of the cost, the OtterBox Protection Program is definitely a more affordable option to have both physical protection and partial insurance for less than the cost of traditional insurance or AppleCare.

