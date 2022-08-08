OtterBox now offers $150 for broken iPhone screens when using these screen protectors

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 8th 2022 1:27 pm PT

OtterBox iPhone screen replacement protection
0

OtterBox is stepping up the benefits it offers with its screen protectors today. Going beyond the lifetime warranty of replacing broken iPhone screen protectors and cases, the company will now additionally cover up to $150 for replacing your iPhone screen if it breaks while using Amplify or Alpha OtterBox screen protectors.

The updated OtterBox Protection Program launched today with the valuable new addition being coverage for iPhone display replacements. OtterBox shared details in a press release:

“We know a cracked phone screen can be more than a small setback,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. “OtterBox seeks to keep you connected to people, places and moments that matter most. Our robust limited lifetime warranty program already covers your case and screen protector, and the OtterBox Protection Program extends that protection to your device screen as well.”

The new iPhone screen replacement coverage is available for most models and comes with the Amplify and Alpha screen protectors.

OtterBox Protection Program details

  • Reimbursement up to $150 for screen repairs/replacements
  • Valid up to 12 months after purchase
  • Easily activate and track coverage, and file a claim through the OtterProtect app
  • Eligible Amplify and Alpha screen protectors with the new coverage range from $39.95-$54.95
    • Make sure to pick “Antimicrobial + OtterBox Protection Program” for the product option when checking out

Pricing depends on your iPhone and the screen protector features (standard, blue light, privacy, glare guard, or antimicrobial).

9to5Mac’s Take

This is a great addition to OtterBox’s screen protectors and I think it definitely makes them a more compelling choice in a crowded market of cheap accessories.

However, one thing to keep in mind, with modern iPhone screen replacements running $199-$329 at full cost, the $150 coverage from OtterBox won’t cover the whole bill. So you may not want to skip AppleCare or other insurance.

But for those who don’t mind being on the hook for a bit of the cost, the OtterBox Protection Program is definitely a more affordable option to have both physical protection and partial insurance for less than the cost of traditional insurance or AppleCare.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Apple's flagship iOS device and easily its most popular product around the world. The iPhone runs iOS and includes a large collection of mobile apps through the App Store.
OtterBox

OtterBox

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12