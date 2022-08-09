iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, and brightness for every model

Ever wonder what display Apple has put in its iPads over the years or the specs your current iPad display has? Read on for the complete iPad display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that are found on the screen of every iPad model.
iPad has seen quite the evolution over the years when it comes to displays. While Apple started with only a 9.7-inch screen option for the original iPad, now the lineup ranges from 8.3 to 12.9-inches.
Ok, here’s the full iPad display list…
iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness
12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600-1,600 nits – Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion
11-inch – 2388 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion
10.9-inch – 2360 x 1640 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display
8.3-inch – 2266 x 1488 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display
10.2-inch – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display
10.9-inch – 2360 x 1640 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display
10.2-inch – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display
12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion
11-inch – 2388 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion
10.2-inch – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display
7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display
10.5-inch – 2224 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display
12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion
11-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion
9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display
12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display with ProMotion
10.5-inch – 2224 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display with ProMotion
9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display
12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display
9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 – Retina display
7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display
7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display
9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display
7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display
9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display
7.9-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD display
9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display
9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display
9.7-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 132 ppi – LCD display
9.7-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 132 ppi – LCD display
What iPad display most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used displays in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!
Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker
