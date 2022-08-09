iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, and brightness for every model

Michael Potuck

- Aug. 9th 2022 7:15 am PT

iPad display list
0

Ever wonder what display Apple has put in its iPads over the years or the specs your current iPad display has? Read on for the complete iPad display list for the size, resolution, pixels per inch (ppi), brightness, and more that are found on the screen of every iPad model.

iPad has seen quite the evolution over the years when it comes to displays. While Apple started with only a 9.7-inch screen option for the original iPad, now the lineup ranges from 8.3 to 12.9-inches.

Along with this guide on iPad displays, we’ve got detailed articles on iPad and iPhone RAM, memory, and more:

Ok, here’s the full iPad display list…

iPad display list: Size, resolution, ppi, brightness

Note: An Apple News bug may cause the information below to display incorrectly. Read on 9to5Mac.com for all the details.

iPad Pro 12.9″ 5th gen display?

12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600-1,600 nits – Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion

iPad Pro 11″ 3rd gen display?

11-inch – 2388 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion

iPad Air 5th gen?

10.9-inch – 2360 x 1640 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display

iPad mini 6th gen display?

8.3-inch – 2266 x 1488 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display

iPad 9th gen display?

10.2-inch – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display

iPad Air 4th gen display?

10.9-inch – 2360 x 1640 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Liquid Retina display

iPad 8th gen display?

10.2-inch – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display

iPad Pro 12.9″ 4th gen display?

12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion

iPad Pro 11″ 2nd gen display?

11-inch – 2388 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion

iPad 7th gen display?

10.2-inch – 2160 x 1620 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display

iPad mini 5th gen display?

7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display

iPad Air 3rd gen display?

10.5-inch – 2224 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – 500 nits – Retina display

iPad Pro 12.9″ 3rd gen display?

12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – 600 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion

iPad Pro 11″ display?

11-inch – 1792 x 828 resolution – 326 ppi – 625 nits – Liquid Retina display with ProMotion

iPad 6th gen display?

9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display

iPad Pro 12.9″ 2nd gen display?

12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display with ProMotion

iPad Pro 10.5″ display?

10.5-inch – 2224 x 1668 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display with ProMotion

iPad 5th gen display?

9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display

iPad Pro 12.9″ display?

12.9-inch – 2732 x 2048 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display

iPad Pro 9.7″ display?

9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 – Retina display

iPad mini 4 display?

7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display

iPad mini 3 display?

7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display

iPad Air 2 display?

9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display

iPad mini 2 display?

7.9-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 326 ppi – Retina display

iPad Air display?

9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display

iPad mini display?

7.9-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 163 ppi – LCD display

iPad 4th gen display?

9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display

iPad 3rd gen display?

9.7-inch – 2048 x 1536 resolution – 264 ppi – Retina display

iPad 2nd gen display?

9.7-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 132 ppi – LCD display

Original iPad

9.7-inch – 1024 x 768 resolution – 132 ppi – LCD display

iPad display list 1
iPad Pro next to iPad

What iPad display most surprised you? Or did you find something interesting about how Apple has used displays in iPad over the years? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Thanks for reading our iPad display list!

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

Data sourced from Apple and Mactracker

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the original version, it's expanded into multiple screen sizes and Pro and non-Pro options.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.

About the Author

Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12