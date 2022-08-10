Samsung drops Classic watch for rugged Pro version ahead of Apple Watch Series 8 Pro

During its Unpacked event, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. These new smartwatches will sure be tough competition for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. But, in addition to that, they also show what innovations Apple will likely bring with Series 8 and the rumored Apple Watch Pro.

The new Galaxy Watch5 doesn’t bring much innovation compared to its predecessor – which sounds about the same as what we expect when the Apple Watch Series 8 is compared to the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6. That said, Samsung was still able to bring a temperature sensor, which will also be a function users are waiting for Apple to introduce a few weeks from now. In addition, there’s a more resistant Sapphire display and bigger battery life – both good additions.

But more interesting is the new Galaxy Watch5 Pro, a rugged smartwatch that may have some similar features to the rumored Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.

9to5Google reported on this smartwatch:

While the regular models are similar to what we’ve seen before, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a behemoth in comparison with a 45mm titanium chassis and at over 10mm thick, this is not the most lightweight wearable. Using tougher materials is certainly a way to add mass, but added chassis strength is certainly welcome. You can see some of the influences from the likes of Garmin and Suunto among others, but with the Galaxy Watch, flavor is retained. It’s clearly aimed at the most active people with enhanced GPS functions for trail running, cycling, and hiking in conjunction with the extensive suite of fitness tracking modes you would expect. For all intents and purposes, this feels like the Galaxy Watch Active rebirth in all but name.

If you compare the recent rumors about the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro, Bloomberg expects it to have an “evolution of the current rectangular shape” in terms of design. This model was reportedly to feature a “more durable formulation of titanium” as part of Apple’s effort to make it as rugged as possible.

Alongside that, it should have a longer battery life, body temperature measurements, and could also offer exclusive features for fitness and health tracking. For example, watchOS 9 already teases multisport support, which could be a key function for this future product.

The only difference between Samsung’s recently announced Watch 5 Pro and the rumored Apple Watch Series 8 Pro is the price. Rumors point out that the Watch Pro could cost around $1,000 while Samsung is charging up to $499.

What are your thoughts on this new Samsung smartwatch? What about the rumors of the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro? Share your thoughts with us in the comment section below.

