Apple Watch Series 8 color options will include a refreshed shade of red

In a week from now, alongside the new iPhone 14 series, Apple will announce the new Apple Watch Series 8. With that, Twitter user ShrimpApplePro has a few tidbits to share regarding this upcoming Watch. Here’s what he knows about this release.

In a thread, ShrimpApplePro posted that the Apple Watch Series 8 will include a refreshed shade of red. By the beginning of the month, he already talked about Series 8 new colors:

Aluminum in starlight, midnight, product red, and silver

Stainless steel in silver, graphite, and gold

No titanium model in this version

He also doubles down on 41mm and 45mm models for the Apple Watch Series 8, just like Series 7. He talks about the seal box’s design which will be the same, except Apple will add “more glue underneath.” ShrimpApplePro explains:

[Apple will add] more glue underneath the pull tab so when tearing that, it will leave traces of glue, showing that it has been opened. This will also apply for the iPhone boxes

Apple leaker also says stocks “…are going well, so I’m assuming there will be little to no shipping delay when ordering it [the Apple Watch Series 8].”

For those expecting changes on the box, it will be the same as the Apple Watch Series 7, meaning it will feature a band and a USB-C to MagSafe cable to charge the Apple Watch.

Although Shrimp doesn’t talk about that, one of the main features of this upcoming Watch is a new body-temperature sensor, which will also be available with the rumored Apple Watch Pro.

The leaker says Apple Watch SE 2 won’t have “anything major,” while he wants to “keep it a secret” the features on the Pro Watch.

Are you excited about the Apple Watch Series 8 and its possible new colors? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

