T-Mobile giving away 3 months of unlimited data in iPhone 14 switcher campaign

T-Mobile is ramping up its efforts to attract switchers ahead of a busy fall season with the iPhone 14 launch. The company is launching a new Network Pass feature to give users a 3-month free trial of the T-Mobile network with unlimited data. There are also new features for the T-Mobile app that let you switch without visiting a T-Mobile store.

T-Mobile first launched its Network Pass incentive a few years ago, aiming to entice switchers by offering a free 30-day trial. The program got a major upgrade last year, adding support for testing the T-Mobile network using an eSIM on your iPhone.

As part of today’s announcements, T-Mobile is extending the trial offer to an impressive three months. This means you can test drive the T-Mobile network on your iPhone using an eSIM for three months, while simultaneously keeping your plan with your existing carrier active. This lets you compare T-Mobile’s network directly with your existing carrier simply using an eSIM you can access through the T-Mobile app.

This Network Switch feature gives users three months of unlimited data, as the company explains:

With T-Mobile’s new Network Pass, people and businesses with unlocked eSIM-compatible phones can try T-Mobile’s award-winning network for FREE for up to THREE MONTHS with unlimited data, including 5G. They keep their phone, their number, their plan… and they don’t even need to share their credit card number. People and businesses can then switch with confidence, knowing that T-Mobile works for them.

If you decide to make the jump to T-Mobile for good, there’s a new Easy Switch feature in the T-Mobile app to help you do exactly that. This lets you switch to T-Mobile directly from the T-Mobile app, without paying a visit to a T-Mobile store:

With Easy Switch in the T-Mobile app, consumers with unlocked eSIM-capable phones can simply switch their phone and number – and their family – to T-Mobile in just a few clicks. Because most of the latest smartphones work great on any network and have eSIM technology, most people can keep their phone and number.

Finally, the T-Mobile app is adding a new Network Pass feature that lets users see “how its network stacks up against their current provider with a customized report based on their zip code.”

You can learn more about these new T-Mobile switching features in its full announcement press release right here.

