Philips Hue expands HomeKit lineup with Lightguide bulbs, new app features, more

Philips Hue has announced a number of new smart home accessories, expanding its lineup of HomeKit offerings. Leading this round of announcements are the new Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs, which offer a distinctive new design meant to be a “statement piece to complement the decor of any modern home.”

The Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs first leaked last week, and they’re now official. Here’s how the company describes this new glow stick-like design, available in three different sizes:

The new Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs, with their striking and contemporary design, combine eye-catching modern style with the smart light functionality of Philips Hue. Available in three shapes — large globe, ellipse, and triangular —the Lightguide bulbs house a distinctive inner tube that diffuses light in any color, while their reflective, glossy finish makes them shine even brighter. Lightguide bulbs are designed to be a statement piece that will complement the decor of any modern home and blend seamlessly with any of your favorite Philips Hue light scenes.

In addition to being able to screw into traditional sockets, Philips has also launched a new Lightguide-designed pendant cord and metal holder as well. This makes it easy to add the Lightguide to your setup, regardless of the availability of actual sockets.

Pricing and availability for the Lightguide are as follows:

Philips Hue Lightguide bulbs (Available Q4 2022) $74.99 – $89.99

(Available Q4 2022) Philips Hue Lightguide pendant cords in black or white (Available Q4 2022) $49.99



In addition to the Lightguide smart lights, Philips Hue has also debuted a new Philips Hue Filament candle bulb that’s available in a white ambience offering for the first time. There’s also a new Philips Hue slim downlight:

Enjoying colorful smart light in more challenging areas of the home just got easier with the new Philips Hue slim downlight. Now it’s possible to add color-capable downlights to any room of the home thanks to the slim, canless design that fits where traditional can lights can’t. With the downlight’s slender profile, it’s easy to install into your ceiling and ideal for use in spaces with limited headroom, and low or shallow ceilings. With 1200 lumens, the Philips Hue slim downlight is bright enough to fill your space with light, but it can also dim down low to help you adjust the atmosphere in your home.

Pricing and availability for the Filament and downlight accessories:

Philips Hue White ambience Filament candle bulbs (Available September 13 in EU and NAM) $44.99, 2-pack $64.99

Philips Hue slim downlight (Available September 1) $69.99



These new Philips Hue accessories feature integration with the Hue app for iOS. The company will also merge its Philips Hue sync app into the standard Philips Hue app, bringing support for integrating the Sync Box accessory more seamlessly with your lights.

Another new feature coming to the Hue app is called “Mimic.” This feature will “make it appear like someone’s always home” by turning your lights on and off automatically at times when you usually use them. This feature sounds particularly useful when you’ll be away from home for an extended period of time, such as on a vacation.

In addition to the Hue app, these accessories can also be controlled via HomeKit. If you have one of the Philips Hue Smart Bridge add-ons, you’ll also be able to control them with Apple’s Home app, HomeKit, and Siri.

You can find more details on the new Philips Hue products on the company’s website right here.

