This massive USB4 speed jump could be great news for the USB-C iPhone 15

The USB Promoter group announced USB4 Version 2.0 spec, a major update that will enable up to 80 GBps of data performance over USB-C. This news comes at a time Apple has been rumored to switch to this technology with the upcoming iPhone 15 series.

Although it feels Apple will be more obligated rather than make a natural switch to USB-C, as the European Union said the company and all other tech firms will have to make USB-C mandatory in their products starting in 2024, it’s also good to hear that soon, users will be able to take advantage of higher transfer speeds.

“Once again following USB tradition, this updated USB4 specification doubles data performance to deliver higher levels of functionality to the USB Type-C ecosystem,” said Brad Saunders, USB Promoter Group Chairman. “Solutions seeing the most benefit from this speed enhancement include higher-performance displays, storage, and USB-based hubs and docks.”

USB4 solution includes, apart from up to 80 Gbps of data performance over USB-C, which is based on a new physical layer structure using existing 40 Gbps USB-C passive cables and newly defined 80 Gbps USB-C active cables, the following features:

Updates to data and display protocols to better use the increase in available bandwidth;

USB data architecture updates now enable USB 3.2 data tunneling to exceed 20 Gbps;

Updated to align with the latest versions of the DisplayPort and PCIe specifications;

Backward compatibility with USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0, and Thunderbolt 3.

All of these specification updates are expected to be published in advance of this year’s series of USB DevDays developer events planning for November, which will start in Seattle.

The association says this update is “specifically targeted to developers at this time. Branding and marketing guidelines will be updated in the future to include USB 80 Gbps both for identifying certified products and certified cables.”

