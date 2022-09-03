Report: People are more interested in buying Apple Car rather than a new Tesla

Apple Car is, at least, a few years away from being introduced. While Project Titan is surrounded by controversies, top executives leaving, and complete turnovers on what the Apple Car will ultimately be, a survey indicates that US customers are more interested in buying a car from the Cupertino company rather than buying a new Ford or Tesla.

According to a 200,000 new-vehicle owners survey by Strategic Vision (via Business Insider), Apple is the third in a list of brand considerations that people would “love” and consider buying a car from.

“Apple is the 3rd highest brand consideration with 26% of customers stating they would ‘Definitely Consider’ an Apple branded vehicle in the future; just behind Toyota (38%) and Honda (32%), followed by Ford (21%) and Tesla (20%). However, Apple’s strength doesn’t end here,” says Strategic Vision President Alexander Edwards. “What should be concerning to others is that Apple generates a greater amount of Love than any other automotive company, double that of strong brands like Honda, Toyota, and Tesla.

What’s interesting in this survey is that over 50% of Tesla owners would “definitely consider” buying a future Apple Car.

Strategic Vision says Apple has “the greatest combined score when looking at the top-box responses of two key measures,” which are Future Consideration and Your Impression of Quality – 26% would definitely consider and 24% think they would love it.

“Of course, what Apple ultimately presents in terms of styling, powertrain, product, and other key features will finally determine the level of interest generated among car shoppers. However, their brand awareness and reputation provide a formidable platform that automotive manufacturers should brace themselves for accordingly,” continued Edwards.

While Apple is still a few years away to introduce its own car, the company is planning a major revamp for CarPlay, by literally taking over other vehicle screens – as you can learn more about it here.

Apple’s plans for its Project Titan self-driving car initiative have evolved over the years. By the end of 2021, it was reported that VP of technology Kevin Lynch had taken the reins of the project following the departure of Doug Field. He had been leading the day-to-day Project Time efforts with a team of “hundreds of engineers” prior to departing for Ford.

Apple is said to be weighing a number of different options for Project Titan, but its ambitious goal is to ship a self-driving EV without a steering wheel by 2025.

Related:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: