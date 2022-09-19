As Samsung snags iPhone 14 Pro display production, LG awaits final approval

Last week, a report said Samsung was expected to get more OLED panel orders for the iPhone 14 Pro series, as its rivals have had a low yield rate for the premium low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels. Now, LG Display wants to snag some of these orders as awaits Apple’s final approval.

According to The Elec, LG is in the “final stages of review by Apple for its low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED for use in iPhone 14 Pro Max.”

A person familiar with the matter said the South Korean manufacturer will know in about two weeks whether Apple is satisfied with this OLED panel or not. The publication writes that it’s LG’s first attempt to commercialize its LTPO thin-film transistor OLED.

While LG aims to produce OLED displays for the iPhone 14 Pro max, Samsung is already manufacturing the display for both Pro models. In addition, Samsung mastered this technology a couple of years ago.

LG Display’s samples to Cupertino showed problems in thin-film encapsulation and the hole that is placed on top of the front camera. The company had to change some masks used in the production process due to this, sources said. New samples following the changes are going through a reliability test.

If LG fails at this process, it will have to wait up to a month to go through another, similar analysis. If approved, the South Korean company can start mass production right away. The Elec says the company will be able to supply over “10 million units from newly-produced batches from its E6 production line at Paju of up to 8 million units.”

That said, Samsung will also benefit from the initial batch of iPhone 14 Pro orders, as LG wasn’t able to fulfill Apple’s expectations.

The publication notes that the Pro models use LTPO OLED panels, while the standard versions use low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) ones that are easier to make.

9to5Mac will report back once we hear if LG succeeds or not.

