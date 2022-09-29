Thursday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air hits $150 off all-time lows, iPad Pro Smart Folio, more

All of today’s best deals kick off for Thursday, with Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hitting $150 off at new all-time lows from $1,049. That’s on top of a chance to outfit your 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an official Apple Smart Folio for $29 off, as well as Philips Hue HomeKit refurbished lighting sale from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air now $150 off at new all-time lows

Apple’s M2 MacBook Air has quickly become one of the most popular option in its current stable. But before we see the second-generation Apple Silicon come to the Pro side of the lineup this October, Amazon is offering a pair of discounts on the new portable macOS machine. Right now, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Air 512GB is now on sale for $1,349 in Space Gray. Down from $1,499, this is one of the first discounts and a new all-time low at $50 under the previous discount. The savings also continue over the baseline 256GB model, which is now also sitting at $150 off and matching the all-time low of $1,049.

Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and pairs with a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. Though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which pairs with other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance.

Apple’s official Smart Folio for iPad Pro hits $70

Amazon now offers the Apple Smart Folio for latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $70. Normally fetching $99, today’s offer amounts to $29 in savings while marking one of the first cuts to date. This is also a new all-time low from Amazon, as well.

Wrapping your 12.9-inch iPad Pro in one of Apple’s official cases, the Smart Folio protects both the front and back of your device. On top of doubling as a stand for watching videos or taking notes, the folding folio cover provides sleep and wake functionality. It also magnetically snaps to the back of your device and features a soft polyurethane material to round out the package for some extra protection when stored away in your bag and more.

Philips Hue refurb sale offers rare fall discounts on HomeKit lights from $19

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $19. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a collection of rare discounts on the latest from Philips Hue ranging from its standard White and Color Ambiance bulbs to new filament offerings, candle lights, and more. That’s alongside plenty of ways to bring accent lighting into your home from outdoor lights to brighten up the patio to TV bias packages for more immersive movie nights. Everything is down to the best prices of the year and also comes backed by a 90-day warranty.

