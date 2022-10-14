$20 Spotify Platinum plan with HiFi, headphone tuner, ‘Library Pro,’ and more could be imminent

We’re getting close to two years since Spotify announced it would be launching a HiFi offering. After the extended delay, the company could be close to debuting a new “Platinum plan” with high-res music, a headphone tuner, “Studio Sound,” “Library Pro,” “Playlist Pro,” and limited ads for podcasts.

9to5Mac reader Drew shared today about canceling Spotify to head to Apple Music after being a subscriber for 10 years. Interestingly, Spotify shared details about possible new plans and asked if he would consider switching back “in the next 30 days.”

“I received a survey from Spotify today after canceling Spotify Premium for Apple Music after 10 years with Spotify. The survey shared with me details of Spotify’s upcoming subscription tiers available and asked if I would switch back “in the next 30 days” for one of these features.”

Potential Spotify Platinum HiFi plan

Here are the details of the potential high-end plan that Spotify could launch.

Platinum plan – $19.99/month – 1 account

Everything that is included in Spotify Individual, plus:

HiFi

Studio Sound

Headphone Tuner

Audio Insights

Library Pro

Playlist Pro

Limited-ad Spotify podcasts

For comparison, we’ve put Spotify’s potential new plans on the left with the current webpage showing its plans on the right.

The styling of the survey Drew received does match Spotify’s current typography.

We’ve reached out to Spotify and will be sure to update this article if we learn more details.

9to5Mac’s take

A few months after Spotify announced HiFi being in the works back in early 2021, Apple launched lossless and Spatial Audio for Apple Music at no cost for its subscribers.

$19.99 – double the price of its individual tier and Apple Music that includes HiFi may be a big ask for Spotify users with this potential Platinum plan.

So Spotify may be hoping to pitch users on the other features valuable – Library Pro, Playlist Pro, reduced ads for Spotify podcasts, Studio Sound, and the Headphone Tuner.

What do you think? Is $19.99 out of the question? Or would you be willing to pay double for a plan like this? Share your thoughts in the comments!

