Developers can now submit apps supporting iOS 16.1, Live Activities, and Dynamic Island to the App Store

iOS 16.1 will be available to the public next week, and the update comes with multiple new features and tweaks across the system, including the Live Activities API that works with Dynamic Island. Ahead of the official release, Apple is now letting developers submit apps supporting the latest software to the App Store.

Live Activities and more new APIs coming with iOS 16.1

With iOS 16.1, developers can finally take advantage of the new Live Activities API to show rich content with real-time updates right on the iPhone lock screen; the same API works with Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro. Apple has already shown some apps that are working to support the new API, such as Uber, Lyft, and Starbucks.

When it comes to the iPad, the new iPadOS 16.1 (which will be the first release for iPad users) brings “desktop-class” interface elements for apps, in addition to Stage Manager for running apps in windows.

iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, the world’s most advanced mobile operating systems, will soon be available to customers worldwide. Take advantage of Live Activities to help people stay on top of what’s happening live in your app, right from the Lock Screen and Dynamic Island on iPhone. Bring desktop-class features, such as an editor-style navigation bar and enhanced text editing menu to your iPad app, and get the most out of the latest advancements in MapKit, Metal, ARKit, Core ML, and more.

Developers can also submit apps ready for macOS Ventura, which has the new Metal 3 API for 3D graphics and more continuity features between Mac and iOS devices. In order to submit app updates, developers must download the latest version of Xcode, which is now available on the Apple Developer website.

iOS 16.1, macOS Ventura, and other software updates will be available to the public on Monday, October 24.

