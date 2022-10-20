NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW continues to expand touch-optimization for iPhone and iPad [Video]

Game streaming services like GeForce NOW are able to bring the power of a PC to even mobile devices. Compatible accessories can improve the gaming experience, but touch controls are by far the easiest way to get started gaming on the go. NVIDIA is continuing to add new games and features GeForce NOW, and now we can be on the lookout for a new row featuring the games with native touch-control implementation for the most convenient PC gaming experience on iOS.

GeForce NOW on iOS

Still, some people prefer to have more tactile control over their games, and if you’re one of those people, there are game controllers in a number of different form factors designed for gaming on GeForce NOW.

Another upside of game streaming is that it can bring back titles that aren’t compatible with your devices. Whether that’s bringing PC-exclusive games to Macs or iOS, or bringing back games that have since been removed from the App Store, like Fortnite.

The seemingly never-ending lawsuit between Apple and Epic means you still can’t play Fortnite on mobile devices that standard way, but if you open up GeForce NOW you can play the latest season with the touch controls you’re used to.

It’s also entirely free to start playing on GeForce NOW. After creating an account, you can link your Steam, Epic Games, and Ubisoft accounts to get the compatible games you already own in a more convenient experience. There are also over 100 free-to-play games and nearly 1,500 titles overall. Titles like Genshin Impact, Dota Underlords, and Papers, Please are a great place to get started when playing on your iPhone. Over on the iPad, March of Empires, Door Kickers, or Bridge Constructor Portals will offer a great experience. With the new touch-control row, it will be easier than ever to find new games.

PC gaming on a Mac

GeForce NOW also bring the PC gaming experience over the Mac. You can play some of the biggest AAA titles even on the lightweight MacBook Air. To get the most from you experience, you may want to step up to one of GeForce NOW’s paid tiers, though. They offer a longer session length, higher priority servers, and higher resolutions. Stepping up to the RTX 3080 tier lets you enable Ray-tracing and brings 4K or high frame-rate gaming to your Mac.

While GeForce NOW already has plenty of titles to enjoy, NVIDIA is continuing to expand the service, with new games every single GeForce NOW Thursday. In addition to new games every week, one or two Thursdays a month they bring new features and updates the platform, and you can stay up to date with the latest changes over on the GFN Blog or their Facebook / Twitter accounts.

